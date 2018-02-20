UK

Holiday flight from Spain to UK diverts after ‘technical issue’ and bad weather

By Tuesday, 20 February 2018 16:56 0
BOEING 757: TUI aircraft at Birmingham Airport (file photograph) BOEING 757: TUI aircraft at Birmingham Airport (file photograph) Shutterstock

A TUI flight from Spain to the UK was diverted after the crew reported a ‘technical issue’ and ‘adverse weather’ affected its scheduled destination.

Flight TOM6711 from Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport to Bristol eventually landed safely at Birmingham.

It is reported the Boeing 757-200 had an issue with the flaps on the approach to Bristol, which combined with ‘adverse weather’ resulted in the diversion to the Midlands airport where it was met by emergency crews.

If the flaps can’t be deployed correctly the aircraft will land at a much higher speed than normal.

A spokesperson for TUI UK said: “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience to our customers on flight TOM6711 from Malaga to Bristol, which diverted to Birmingham as a result of a technical issue and adverse weather conditions in Bristol.”

Tags
« UK flight disruption forecast due to snow and ice Squash or water first? It might depend on whether you’ve lived in Spain! »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 16 minutes ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain