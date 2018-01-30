UK

British passport price hike plans if you don’t apply online

By Tuesday, 30 January 2018 10:36 0
PRICE HIKE PLANS: For British passport postal applications PRICE HIKE PLANS: For British passport postal applications Shutterstock

GOVERNMENT plans for an increase in the price of British passports are designed to encourage more people to submit their applications online.

Home Office minister Caroline Nokes has said processing postal applications was more expensive and the applicants, rather than taxpayers, should bear the brunt of the costs.

The proposed price of applications by post will jump from £72.50 to £85 for adults- a 17 percent increase.

And for children, the price would leap from £46 to £58.50 – up a massive 27 percent.

But passports requested online will only rise by £3 - the rate of inflation.

The proposed price increases will have to be approved by MPs in Parliament before coming into effect.

Tags
« Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain Lush genes! Welsh and Spanish folk related, with Yorkshire 'most British' »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 7 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 7 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels