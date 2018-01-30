British passport price hike plans if you don’t apply online

GOVERNMENT plans for an increase in the price of British passports are designed to encourage more people to submit their applications online.

Home Office minister Caroline Nokes has said processing postal applications was more expensive and the applicants, rather than taxpayers, should bear the brunt of the costs.

The proposed price of applications by post will jump from £72.50 to £85 for adults- a 17 percent increase.

And for children, the price would leap from £46 to £58.50 – up a massive 27 percent.

But passports requested online will only rise by £3 - the rate of inflation.

The proposed price increases will have to be approved by MPs in Parliament before coming into effect.