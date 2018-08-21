Spain

BREAKING: Passenger train smashes into lorry on railway level crossing in southern Spain

By Tuesday, 21 August 2018 17:40 0
RAIL SMASH: An air ambulance at the scene this afternoon RAIL SMASH: An air ambulance at the scene this afternoon Twitter / @GdjCaroline

SERIOUS injuries have been reported and a railway line has been closed after a passenger train smashed into a lorry on a level crossing in Andalucia this afternoon (Tuesday).

At least four people were injured after a train from Sevilla to Malaga struck a lorry at a level crossing.

Emergency services and an air ambulance have been despatched to the scene of the accident and injuries have been reported.

The track between Bobadilla and Fuente de Piedra has been closed confirmed railway infrastructure company ADIF.

It is reported that the two people travelling in the lorry have sustained serious injuries and there are also injured passengers including a pregnant woman.

An air ambulance is at the scene alongside firefighters and police officers.

Tags
« DISTURBING FOOTAGE: Tourist comes off second-best after tussling with bull in Spain
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies