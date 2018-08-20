KNIFE ATTACK: Man shot by police after 'incident' at station in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
POLICE have shot a man, armed with a knife, after he allegedly attacked officers at a police station in Spain this morning (Monday).
The Mossos d'Esquadra police in Cataluna said the attack happened at the Cornella de Llobregat police station in Barcelona a few minutes before 6am.
They say an investigation has been launched to discover the motive of the attack.
Spanish media have reported the man, believed to be a 29-year-old Algerian was shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he attacked the officers.
The nature of his injuries after being shot by the police are not yet known.
A man armed with knife has acceded this morning to Cornellà's police station with the aim to attack the Police officers. The aggressor has been shot down. The facts happened a few minuts before 6 a.m.— Mossos (@mossos) August 20, 2018
An investigation has been launched following the events that occurred this morning in our Police Station in Cornellà, in order to clarify the reasons for the attack— Mossos (@mossos) August 20, 2018
