KNIFE ATTACK: Man shot by police after 'incident' at station in Spain

Monday, 20 August 2018
POLICE have shot a man, armed with a knife, after he allegedly attacked officers at a police station in Spain this morning (Monday).

The Mossos d'Esquadra police in Cataluna said the attack happened at the Cornella de Llobregat police station in Barcelona a few minutes before 6am.

They say an investigation has been launched to discover the motive of the attack.

Spanish media have reported the man, believed to be a 29-year-old Algerian was shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he attacked the officers.

The nature of his injuries after being shot by the police are not yet known.

