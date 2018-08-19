‘Kamikaze’ driver travelling in wrong direction on motorway injures eight in Spain

IMPACT: The driver travelling in the wrong direction on a motorway smashed into oncoming traffic

A DRIVER travelling in the wrong direction on a motorway in Spain has smashed into four vehicles and left several people seriously injured.

Reports suggest the ‘kamikaze’ driver joined the motorway and continued for 19km before crashing into oncoming traffic.

Emergencias Madrid say that eight people were injured in the accident on M-30 motorway near Madrid last night (Saturday).

In the aftermath of the accident, the 52-year-old driver was trapped in his vehicle and firefighters had to cut him free from the wreckage.

Another driver, 31, was also trapped in a vehicle after the heavy impact crushed his car. Firefighters freed him and he was rushed to a Madrid hospital with serious injuries.

Another six people are being treated for less serious injuries, including a family with a young child.