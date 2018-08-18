Woman throws dogs off balcony in Spain - killing one and seriously injuring two

DISGUSTING: The woman allegedly threw three dogs over a balcony while robbing a property (File photograph)

POLICE in Spain have arrested a 34-year-old woman for allegedly throwing three dogs from a balcony while burgling a property in Spain.

The woman is believed to have thrown three Yorkshire Terriers from the balcony, killing one and seriously injuring the other two.

The animal abuse incident happened in Churriana de la Vega, in Granada, southern Spain.

It is reported that the woman was known by the Guardia Civil police prior to her arrest and with a previous criminal record.

The woman allegedly scaled an outer wall of the house, broke a window to gain access and then proceeded to steal a television, camera, jewellery and cash.

Before she left it scene of the robbery it is claimed that she hurled the three dogs over the balcony and into the street below.

The woman was quickly traced by the police and was arrested on robbery and animal abuse charges.