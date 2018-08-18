Spain

IN PICS AND VIDEO: The rain in Spain doesn't go down the drains!

By Saturday, 18 August 2018 11:09 0
RAIN in SPAIN: Tourists wade knee-deep through flooded streets RAIN in SPAIN: Tourists wade knee-deep through flooded streets Facebook / Sonu Jay Chandwani

SEVERE weather warnings for Spain materialised yesterday (Friday) for many parts of Spain flooding social media with some incredible footage.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain left many areas knee-deep in water and bemused tourists who 'only came here for sunny weather'.

One of the worst hit areas was Alicante and the Costa Blanca.

Some incredible scenes captured by people on their mobile phones in the Spanish holiday hotspot.

Jack Rodgers shared a frightening video of two workers caught in the storm on the top floor of a high-rise building running around, apparently with no safety gear.

jack rodgersPhoto Credit: Facebook / Jack Rodgers

marisa cuevas gonzalezPhoto Credit: Marisa Cuevas Gonzalez

Weather warnings remain in place for at least another three days in some areas.

Today (Saturday) there is an orange alert for heavy rain and a yellow alert for thunderstorms in Ibiza in the Balearic Islands. There are also yellow weather alerts in for rain and thunderstorms in Mallorca, Menorca, Alicante, Valencia, Tarragona, Barcelona, Girona, Murcia, Albacete, Granada. There are also yellow alerts for strong winds and high coastal waters in Cadiz province.

Tomorrow yellow alerts will remain in place in the south of Spain for strong winds and high coastal waters in Cadiz province and for high coastal waters on Monday.

 

