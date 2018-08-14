Spain

VIDEO: Brave cop saves drowning migrant in Spain

By James Cotton Tuesday, 14 August 2018 15:50 0
Police officer rescues migrant Police officer rescues migrant Wikimedia

A NATIONAL POLICE officer saved a man who had jumped off a lifeboat containing 70 migrants and that attempted to swim to a nearby pier in southern Spain.

Agents saw four men jump overboard, three were rescued by a fishing boat assisting in the matter, but one remained struggling in the sea.

An officer swam at least 100 metres to reach the man and carried him to the fishing vessel in Algeciras in Cadiz in Andalucia.

He placed the man in the recovery position and waited for paramedics to transfer him to a nearby medical centre to be treated for breathing problems.

