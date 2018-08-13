Brawl leaves one Brit holidaymaker dead in Ibiza

A FIGHT between two factions of British tourists yesterday morning (Sunday) has led to the death of a 23-year-old holidaymaker in Ibiza.

National Police have already swooped to arrest those suspected of being involved in the brawl which took place on the San Antonio promenade, a short walk away from the Bergatin Hotel where the victim, named as Connor Lee, was believed to be staying.

Early reports allege that the victim was fighting with three other British men following a verbal dispute and that two females were also present.

A post-mortem will reveal more about Lee’s death as it remains unclear whether the fatal blow came from a direct punch in the altercation or from the impact of his fall to the ground.

A Justgiving crowdfunding campaign has been launched to fly Connor Lee's body back home to his family.

The death of Connor Lee comes after a spate of incidents involving Brits on the island.

Last week the body of a London business consultant, named as Anwaar Lahrichi-Greenwood, was found floating in the marina of San Antonio.