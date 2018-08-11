Spain

Closure of pro-Spanish unionist Twitter account sparks social media outcry

Saturday, 11 August 2018
A DECISION from the Twitter social network site to shut down an account which posted tweets in favour of a united Spain has caused uproar on the platform.

The hashtag #TwitterRompeEspaña (Twitter breaks Spain in English) has been trending on the site since this morning (Saturday).

Many users have tweeted that the move was unfair. Some have said Twitter’s decision to close the account but allow ones in favour of Catalan independence smacks of hypocrisy from the social network.

“What will Twitter do with all the fascist-separatist-Catalanist accounts?” One user wrote. 

Others have said opposition to the closure has been an overreaction. Some have argued that in a few cases accounts dedicated to Spanish unity have masked an undercurrent of fascist and nationalist sentiments that have no place on the social network.

“Apparently if you are not right-wing or nationalist or if you do not have the features of the right then you break a piece of land. You have to laugh,” one user posted.

Politicians such as Gabiel Rufian, of the leftist pro-Catalan independence Esquerra Republicana (ERC) party, have also waded into the debate.

His tweet has been interpreted as a thinly-veiled slight on the leader of the centrist Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera.

The party was founded in Cataluña in opposition to secessionist parties and has taken a firm line on issues such as the region’s independence referendum last year.

