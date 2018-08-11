CHIN CHIN: sales at Spanish bars and restaurants increase by 2.5 per cent

SALUD!: There is one bar or restaurant for every 175 people in Spain

SALES at bars and restaurants in Spain rose by 2.5 per cent last year with a total of more than €3.6 billion made by the sector, according to industry data.

Figures show there was a total of 277,539 food and drinks establishments in Spain by the end of last year. That means there is one bar or restaurant for every person living in the country.

There is a total of 49,642 food and drinks establishments in Andalucia. The region has the highest number of bars and restaurants of any in Spain.

Cataluña came second with a total of 43,859, followed by Valencia with 32,104 and Madrid with 30,882.