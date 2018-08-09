Spain

Spain offers sanctuary to 29 lynx from Portugal as wildfires scorch the Algarve

Thursday, 09 August 2018
SAVED: Spain will host 29 lynx while a breeding centre in Portugal recovers from the wildfires SAVED: Spain will host 29 lynx while a breeding centre in Portugal recovers from the wildfires Fernando Cortes / Shutterstock

SPAIN has offered to home 29 endangered lynx wildcats after a breeding centre in Portugal was affected by the raging wildfire in the Algarve region.

Iberian lynxes are critically endangered animals and recent estimates from the IUCN Redlist suggest there could be as few as 99 adults remaining in the world. 

Recent blazes in Portugal have already turned 20,000 hectares to ashes as firefighters continue their struggle to bring the fires under control. 

Now lynx centres in Huelva, Jaén and Cáceres in Spain will foster the animals until an “assessment of the damage” has been made and the National Reproduction Centre in the Algarve has recovered from the fires. 

A transportation mission is now underway to relocate the animals coordinated by Miguel Angel Simon of the IberLince Project.

He will be assisted by a team of biologists, veterinarians and technicians.

Tom Thirkell

