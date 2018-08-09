Spain

Flashing blue lights instead of orange for ALL emergency service vehicles in Spain

By Thursday, 09 August 2018 10:29 0
FLASHING LIGHTS: Changing from orange to blue on all emergency vehicles in Spain

ALL emergency service ‘priority’ vehicles will now have to carry flashing blue lights to fall in line with most of Europe.

Previously only police vehicles had the blue lights but now fire engines, ambulances and Civil Protection vehicles will have to switch colours within a two-year period.

Orange flashing lights will still be used by slow-moving vehicles, wide loads or those vehicles that are stopped while performing a service or work on the road, such as breakdown trucks or road maintenance teams.

emergency vehicles blue lights spain

PRIORITY: Always give way to emergency vehicles with flashing blue lights

