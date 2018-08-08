SELFIE SHOCK: Youth electrocuted as he snaps trains and head touches live wires

A 17-year-old youth has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being electrocuted on a train in Spain.

Accompanied by a friend the young man snuck into a Renfe cargo terminal and reportedly climbed on top of the trains with the intention of taking photographs.

But the youth suffered an electric shock when his head touched the live overhead electric cables and he fell from a height of around four metres from the train carriage to the ground.

The teen’s friend called for help and emergency services were soon on the scene. The youth was conscious and had not sustained serious fall injuries but he was rushed to Madrid’s La Paz hospital to be treated for the effects of the electric shock.