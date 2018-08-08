Spain

SELFIE SHOCK: Youth electrocuted as he snaps trains and head touches live wires

By Wednesday, 08 August 2018 18:39 0
The boy scaled the train to capture a photograph The boy scaled the train to capture a photograph David Salcedo / Shutterstock

A 17-year-old youth has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being electrocuted on a train in Spain. 

Accompanied by a friend the young man snuck into a Renfe cargo terminal and reportedly climbed on top of the trains with the intention of taking photographs. 

But the youth suffered an electric shock when his head touched the live overhead electric cables and he fell from a height of around four metres from the train carriage to the ground. 

The teen’s friend called for help and emergency services were soon on the scene. The youth was conscious and had not sustained serious fall injuries but he was rushed to Madrid’s La Paz hospital to be treated for the effects of the electric shock.

Tags
« Spain and Germany agree migrant return deal Flashing blue lights instead of orange for ALL emergency service vehicles in Spain »
Tom Thirkell

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should the European Union do more to help Spain with the ongoing migrant crisis?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.