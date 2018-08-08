SHORT-CHANGED: Tourists in Spain warned to be on their guard

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
POLICE in Spain have warned holidaymakers to be on their guard for a scam that is targeting tourists again this year.
Officers first warned about people being short-changed last year but have recently reminded people to be on their guard.
They point out that everyone should check their change carefully to make sure they have not been given a Venezuelan Bolivar instead of a one euro coin.
According to the Guardia Civil the two look very similar but the value of the Bolivar is a virtually zero.
¡Que no te la cuelen! en el chiringuito de la playa. A ver si con las prisas te dan en el cambio una moneda de 1 bolívar venezolano por 1 euro. Es muy parecida a la moneda europea pero realmente vale 9 céntimos.— Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) July 21, 2018
Por si acaso, dale a RT.#VeranoSeguro #Vacaciones2018 ? pic.twitter.com/n6yyqwnsfu
