SHORT-CHANGED: Tourists in Spain warned to be on their guard

CHECK YOUR CHANGE: The Venezuelan Bolivar and the euro

POLICE in Spain have warned holidaymakers to be on their guard for a scam that is targeting tourists again this year.

Officers first warned about people being short-changed last year but have recently reminded people to be on their guard.

They point out that everyone should check their change carefully to make sure they have not been given a Venezuelan Bolivar instead of a one euro coin.

According to the Guardia Civil the two look very similar but the value of the Bolivar is a virtually zero.