Wildfire declared in Andalucia

Tuesday, 07 August 2018 12:39
WILDFIRE: Helicopter support has been called in (File photograph)

EMERGENCY SERVICES have declared a wildfire in Andalucia in southern Spain this afternoon (Tuesday).

The blaze has been reported in the area of Paraje Cortijo la Hoya in Algeciras in the province of Cadiz.

Specialist INFOCA firefighters are at the scene and air support from helicopters has been called in.

Almost the entire area of Andalucia is on heightened alert for wildfires as the heatwave and high-temperature weather warnings remain in place across much of the country.

More to follow...

