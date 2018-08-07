Wildfire declared in Andalucia

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
EMERGENCY SERVICES have declared a wildfire in Andalucia in southern Spain this afternoon (Tuesday).
The blaze has been reported in the area of Paraje Cortijo la Hoya in Algeciras in the province of Cadiz.
Specialist INFOCA firefighters are at the scene and air support from helicopters has been called in.
Almost the entire area of Andalucia is on heightened alert for wildfires as the heatwave and high-temperature weather warnings remain in place across much of the country.
More to follow...
Un Operativo del @Plan_INFOCA trabaja desde el mediodía en la extion de un IF en el Paraje Cortijo La Hoya, de #Algeciras. #Cádiz #Andalucia #112 #VOST #IFAlgeciras @E112Andalucia pic.twitter.com/dAXijKbMwt— VOST ANDALUCIA (@VOSTandalucia) August 7, 2018
DECLARADO #IFAlgeciras, Cádiz, en paraje Cortijo La Hoya: Ya interviniendo: 16 #BomberosForestales, 1 #TOP, 2 #AAMM, 1 autobomba y 2 medios aéreos (1 helicóptero de transporte y extinción y 1 helicóptero pesado) pic.twitter.com/daI3NYyK8j— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 7, 2018
La ola de calor empiezan a remitir y hay un leve descenso de la probabilidad de ignición en el mapa. En zonas litorales los valores pasan a muy altos, aunque siguen siendo extremos en la Sierra Morena, el Valle del Guadalquivir y en zonas del interior. Mantengamos la #Precaución pic.twitter.com/AMl9qT5atH— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 7, 2018
