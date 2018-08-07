Spain

WATCH: 'Drowsy' driver dices with death on notoriously dangerous road in Spain

By Tuesday, 07 August 2018 10:45 0
HEAD-ON: The &#039;drowsy&#039; driver veers into the path of on-coming traffic HEAD-ON: The 'drowsy' driver veers into the path of on-coming traffic Facebook / diarioronda

A SHOCKING video showing a 'drowsy' driver veering off a road and rejoining to it before veering into the path of oncoming traffic on several occasions has emerged in Spain.

Several motorists had alerted the Guardia Civil traffic officers to the alarming driving on the steep, winding and notoriously dangerous mountain road that links San Pedro de Alcantara on the Costa del Sol to the historic town of Ronda.

When police stopped the Dutch driver of the Mercedes he tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

However, he claimed he had taken medication that had made him drowsy.

Health services were called but it was decided he did not need hospitalisation and a relative of the man took care of him.

Meanwhile, the vehicle was taken away by a breakdown truck.

