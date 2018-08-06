Four-year-old boy dies after inflatable swept out to sea in Spain

BARBATE: The young child was swept out to sea on an inflatable

EMERGENCY services have recovered the body of a small child from the waters off the south coast of Spain after his inflatable lilo raft was swept out to sea.

Despite the valiant efforts of the maritime rescue services, a civil protection launch, the Guardia Civil and the attendance of an air ambulance the young boy lost his life.

The accident happened off the Retin beach, Barbate in the province of Cadiz in Andalucia.

The maritime rescue service, Salvamento Maritimo, tweeted 'Today's accident in Barbate is not the first case this summer when a child has been dragged out to sea by wind and currents. Take zero risks at sea - especially with the smallest.'