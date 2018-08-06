Spain

Four-year-old boy dies after inflatable swept out to sea in Spain

By Monday, 06 August 2018 21:26 0
BARBATE: The young child was swept out to sea on an inflatable BARBATE: The young child was swept out to sea on an inflatable Shutterstock

EMERGENCY services have recovered the body of a small child from the waters off the south coast of Spain after his inflatable lilo raft was swept out to sea.

Despite the valiant efforts of the maritime rescue services, a civil protection launch, the Guardia Civil and the attendance of an air ambulance the young boy lost his life.

The accident happened off the Retin beach, Barbate in the province of Cadiz in Andalucia.

The maritime rescue service, Salvamento Maritimo, tweeted 'Today's accident in Barbate is not the first case this summer when a child has been dragged out to sea by wind and currents. Take zero risks at sea - especially with the smallest.'

Tags
« Ex-Basque terror group leader released after more than 30 years in prison
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should the European Union do more to help Spain with the ongoing migrant crisis?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.