Spain

WATCH: Russian mafia number three 'planning murder of rival' arrested by cops in Spain

By Sunday, 05 August 2018 14:00 0
ARRESTED: In front of shocked diners in Marbella on the Costa del Sol ARRESTED: In front of shocked diners in Marbella on the Costa del Sol Policia Nacional

POLICE in Spain have made a dramatic arrest in front of stunned diners at a busy restaurant on the Costa del Sol, in southern Spain.

National Police officers pinned the wanted men to the ground in front of shocked diners at a restaurant in Marbella as part of their investigations into murders, belonging to a criminal organisation and false documentation.

It follows on from an operation last June when 129 people were arrested.

One of the arrested is considered by investigators to be the number three in the world of the Russian mafia.

It is believed those arrested were planning the imminent execution of a rival gang member, who was planning to settle in Spain, to demonstrate the strength of the group's hold in Europe.

Tags
« Catalan President will not accept prison in Spain for separatist leaders Nolotil painkiller handed out in Spain is killing Britons »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should the European Union do more to help Spain with the ongoing migrant crisis?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.