Motorway shut as forest fire hits Spain-France border

By Sunday, 05 August 2018 12:38 0
BLAZE BATTLE: Spanish and French firefighters worked together to contain the fire. BLAZE BATTLE: Spanish and French firefighters worked together to contain the fire. Otunba Yomi Jagaban/Facebook

A FOREST fire in northeastern Spain on the French border yesterday (Saturday), forced authorities to close a motorway linking the two countries for several hours.

The closure happened at the height of a heatwave, causing significant disruption to many motorists either side of the border.

Catalonian firefighters confirmed on Twitter that they were working in tandem with their French counterparts to tackle a blaze in La Jonquera.

The teams on the ground were joined by six water-dropping planes and helicopters in battling the fire, which broke out at 5.30pm.

Their combined efforts meant that within a few hours the blaze was under control, and the motorway was re-opened.

The incident comes at a particularly bad time, with many July holiday-makers returning home and those vacationing in August departing.

