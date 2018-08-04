RED ALERTS: Heatwave death toll rises in Spain as maximum temperature records could be broken

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
THREE men have died from heatstroke as temperatures have already hit a flaming 45C (113F) in some areas of Spain.
Searing temperature warnings have now been issued for 41 of Spain's 50 provinces and the country’s national weather agency has said that temperatures could reach a record-breaking 50C (122F) today in parts of Spain or Portugal.
The death toll has now risen to three as when a middle-aged man was found collapsed on a street in Barcelona and taken to hospital where he later died of heatstroke.
Two other men - a roadworker in his 40s and a 78-year-old pensioner - also died from heatstroke this week.
On Friday areas of Andalucia and Extremadura saw the mercury hit 45C (113F) close to Europe's record of 48C (118F).
And it’s not just the days that are hot – at midnight on Friday some areas recorded temperatures of 34C (93.2F).
#Predicción de #temperaturas máximas y mínimas para #hoy y sus variaciones (2/2). https://t.co/nkt7p7WaxU pic.twitter.com/Wf3o6ozyVo— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 4, 2018
04/08 12:01 #AEMET #avisos nivel rojo por temp. max para hoy en Andalucía y Extremadura +infoCLICK EN LA IMAGEN o en https://t.co/aIJV7DDYto https://t.co/GstB3Wl68W— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 4, 2018
⚠️Aemet informa⚠️ #Aviso especial [actualizado 3/08/2018] sobre la #OlaDeCalor ?️?️— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 3, 2018
Más información en https://t.co/ljJpl4SrlI pic.twitter.com/c2VZqPoMv4
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)