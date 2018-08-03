Spain

Member of La Manada ‘Wolfpack’ gang remanded on robbery charges in Sevilla

By Joe Gerrard Friday, 03 August 2018 11:08 0
IN COURT: Angel Boza appeared before Sevilla’s Court of Instruction Number 16 yesterday IN COURT: Angel Boza appeared before Sevilla’s Court of Instruction Number 16 yesterday Google Maps

A COURT in Sevilla has remanded Angel Boza, the youngest member of the La Manada (‘Wolfpack’ in English) gang, in custody without bail after he was charged with robbery.

Boza, 26, was arrested in Sevilla yesterday (Thursday). He stands accused of attempting to steal a pair of sunglasses worth almost €200 and of trying to run over two security guards.

Agustin Martinez, the lawyer acting for Boza, called on justices not to add more bail conditions to ones previously handed down by Navarra’s Superior Court of Justice.

The Navarra court bailed Boza and the four other men convicted of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman at Pamplona’s San Fermin festival pending an appeal.

“The conditions connected with the Pamplona case were strictly observed. It would not make sense for them to be expanded,” Martinez said.

Local Police officers detained Boza on Avenida de Pelayo Menendez while he was driving away from the El Corte Ingles del Duque.

The 26-year-old reportedly accepted his right not to testify after being taken to a Sevilla police station. He was brought before the city’s Court of Instruction Number 16 yesterday afternoon.

 

