Driver dies as lorry plunges from motorway bridge and bursts into flames

A LORRY driver has died in Spain after his vehicle crashed off a motorway bridge and burst into flames in a riverbed below.

The body of the 44-year-driver of the empty refrigerated lorry was recovered by firefighters at the scene of the accident on the AP-2 motorway at Fraga in the province of Zaragoza.

The accident happened at 5.30am for, as yet, reasons unknown.

The area was also searched for any other casualties as the lorry crashed through a shanty town frequented by seasonal fruit workers.

