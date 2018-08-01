Driver dies as lorry plunges from motorway bridge and bursts into flames

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A LORRY driver has died in Spain after his vehicle crashed off a motorway bridge and burst into flames in a riverbed below.
The body of the 44-year-driver of the empty refrigerated lorry was recovered by firefighters at the scene of the accident on the AP-2 motorway at Fraga in the province of Zaragoza.
The accident happened at 5.30am for, as yet, reasons unknown.
The area was also searched for any other casualties as the lorry crashed through a shanty town frequented by seasonal fruit workers.
