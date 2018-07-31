WATCH: Ryanair flight in Spain evacuated after phone battery 'explosion' fills cabin with smoke

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
PASSENGERS on a Ryanair flight in Spain were evacuated down emergency chutes today (Tuesday) after a passenger's lithium phone battery 'exploded' as the plane was about to take off.
In videos shared on social media passengers could be seen tumbling down the inflated emergency chutes after they were deployed as the cabin filled with smoke.
The drama happened at Barcelona's El Prat Airport as the flight to the holiday island of Ibiza was about to take off.
Some passengers are reported to have suffered slight injuries as they slid down the emergency chutes but no-one needed medical attention.
The unnamed passenger whose mobile set alight is reported to be from New Zealand and the device was thought to have been in a suitcase in the overhead storage bin.
An eye-witness said, "The aircraft was full of passengers and preparing for takeoff on the runway when the device exploded and smoke began to come out."
A Ryanair Spain spokesperson said: "The passengers of a flight from Barcelona to Ibiza were evacuated in an emergency at Barcelona's El Prat Airport because of a fire in a mobile phone that was being charged with an external battery.
"All the passengers were evacuated from the aircraft in a safe way to the terminal and the cabin crew took charge of the device."
