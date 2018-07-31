Spain

One dead and woman and child seriously injured in multi-vehicle road crash in Andalucia

Tuesday, 31 July 2018
AIR ABULANCE: Transferred one of the seriously injured to hospital (File photograph) AIR ABULANCE: Transferred one of the seriously injured to hospital (File photograph) 112 Andalucia

ONE person has died in a crash involving four vehicles, including a lorry, on the roads of southern Spain this afternoon.

A 75-year-man died and a woman and child have been seriously injured.

The fatal accident happened on the notorious N-IV at km 561 near Dos Hermanas in the province of Sevilla and involved a lorry and three cars.

One of the seriously injured was transferred to hospital by air ambulance.

Three other people are reported injured including the lorry driver.

Karl Smallman

