One dead and woman and child seriously injured in multi-vehicle road crash in Andalucia

AIR ABULANCE: Transferred one of the seriously injured to hospital (File photograph)

ONE person has died in a crash involving four vehicles, including a lorry, on the roads of southern Spain this afternoon.

A 75-year-man died and a woman and child have been seriously injured.

The fatal accident happened on the notorious N-IV at km 561 near Dos Hermanas in the province of Sevilla and involved a lorry and three cars.

One of the seriously injured was transferred to hospital by air ambulance.

Three other people are reported injured including the lorry driver.