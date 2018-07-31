Spain

Family's urgent appeal to find holidaymaker ‘missing’ for TWO WEEKS in Spain

By Tuesday, 31 July 2018 15:08 0
MISSING: Not heard from for more than two weeks MISSING: Not heard from for more than two weeks Shutterstock / Facebook

AN anxious family has issued an urgent public appeal to find a ‘missing’ holidaymaker in Spain who hasn’t been heard from for more than a fortnight.

Despite the missing man’s brother flying to Spain they have found no trace of him so far.

Icelander Johann Gislason, flew to Alicante on the Costa Blanca on a holiday on July 8 but his worried family have heard nothing from him since July 12.

His disappearance was reported to the police on July 16.

The family has been in contact with the Icelandic consul in Spain and the Foreign Ministry but investigations to find Johann have been unsuccessful.

Relatives are waiting to obtain records to see if Johann’s mobile phone or credit cards have been used.

Hjörleifur Harðarson told the Euro Weekly News that Johann is described as around 1.67metres (5ft 6ins) tall and weighs around 80kg (12 stone 8lb).

If you have any information please contact the National Police in Spain on 091 or the Guardia Civil on 062.

Tags
« Two men allegedly raped at Spanish Pride festival
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Ryanair staff strikes - despite the disruption to THOUSANDS of holidays?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.