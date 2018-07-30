UPDATE: Escaped murderer and rapist tracked down and arrested in Senegal

FIVE days ago, news broke that a highly dangerous Spanish convict had escaped the El Dueso prison in Cantabria, northern Spain, whilst on a permit.

Guillermo Fernandez Bueno failed to return to the prison as required on Sunday 22. He was allowed a week on the outside due to good behaviourand was expected to return to prison as he had done on previous occasions.

Instead he fled the country with the aid of his girlfriend and an immediate manhunt ensued.

National Police were successful in tracking the movements of the fugitive across Africa, from Morocco to Senegal.



Fernandez Bueno used a fake passport to sneak his way across consecutive African borders.

However, through a fine collaborative effort with Senegalese security forces, the National Police were able to apprehend Fernandez Bueno and his accomplice this afternoon.

Fernandez Bueno and his girlfriend had successfully crossed borders illegally, making their way into Senegal.

However, whilst attempting a similar passage through the Senegalese and Gambian border the authorities were lying in wait to arrest them.

A fingerprint examination soon confirmed suspicions that the fugitive was indeed Fernandez Bueno. We await further updates to find out the consequences of his attempted escape.