PSOE healthcare reform welcomed by international humanitarian organisations

AN INTERNATIONAL human rights NGO has welcomed a decision from Spain’s ruling left leaning Partido Socialista (PSOE) party to restore universal healthcare.

Amnesty International welcomed the move, which overturned the former conservative Partido Popular (PP) government’s 2012 healthcare reform which left more than 700,000 people without medical cover.

The NGO said it supported the extension of healthcare not only to all citizen but also to undocumented migrants.  

Under the system implemented by the PP, the ill needed to be registered with the social security office as employed. This effectively excluded the unemployed or undocumented migrants.

Amnesty International added it approved of moves to extend cover for everyone, as well as reforms which make it easier for undocumented migrants and refugees to receive treatment on arrival.

The NGO urged the government to go further, demanding clearer guidelines as to who would be covered.

The government in Madrid has delegated the responsibility for evaluating the cases of migrants who have been in Spain less than 90 days seeking healthcare to regional authorities.

Amnesty International said they would like clarification on the guidelines governing those decisions.

The Spanish state is also expected to subsides 60 per cent of the cost of prescription medication.

The move aimed at helping particularly the elderly and those with long term conditions.

