Spain

IN PICTURES: Firefighters battle two wildfires near Tarifa in southern Spain

By Saturday, 28 July 2018 15:55 0
FOREST BURNS: The fires broke out in wooded areas. FOREST BURNS: The fires broke out in wooded areas. Patrick Deroost/Facebook/INFOCA

MORE than 30 firefighters are battling to stabilise two wildfires on the Costa de la Luz in Cadiz.

The larger blaze broke out just before 11.30am in the Cortijo de La Hoya area near the kite-surfing town of Tarifa, with a second reported a few hours later in close-by El Palancar.

Three helicopters, four aeroplanes and a fire engine have been deployed to control the flames, according to Andalucia’s wildfire specialist service INFOCA.

