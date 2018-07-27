Spain

‘Most wanted’ Brit fugitive held after child sex abuse probe in southern Spain

By Matt Ford Friday, 27 July 2018
A BRITISH fugitive who appears on Europe’s most-wanted list has been held in the southern Spanish city of Granada.

David Daniel Hayes, 39, from Anglesey in Wales, is allegedly a dangerous paedophile wanted for nine sexual abuse charges against two children in the UK.

He is also suspected of comitting at least three offences in Spain after he gave private English lessons to children at his home under a false identity.

A probe launched in the wake of the latter claims revealed that the name and other personal details he supplied to clients in fact belonged to a British expatriate who lives in Valencia.

Investigators followed a trail of addresses - including B&Bs and hostels - used in adverts he posted on Spanish family websites.

He was eventually tracked down in Granada and arrested after being watched by detectives for several days.

And the results of a fingerprint test revealed his true identity.

Hayes vanished after flying from Liverpool to Amsterdam in May 2015, following his release on bail ahead of a trial over the alleged sex crimes.

The BBC’s Crimewatch programme at the time described him as “one of the most wanted criminals in Britain,” while North Wales Police put out a number of calls for Europe when he fled to Europe.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before the National Court in Madrid, a Guardia Civil statement said.

Photo credit: Guardia Civil

Photo credit: Guardia Civil 

