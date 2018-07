WATCH: Crane driver is hero of massive scrapyard blaze in Andalucia

A BRAVE crane driver and his machine quickly swung into action when a huge fire broke out at a scrapyard in the south of Spain.

Working just metres away from the flames the worker and his machine moved blazing materials while the fire brigade played water hoses onto them.

The blaze broke at the Fuente del Rey site near the Dos Hermanas district of Sevilla province.

The huge plume of black smoke could be seen for miles around and the smell of smoke reached the capital of Andalucia.

Firefighters were continuing their work to finally extinguish the fire this morning (Friday).