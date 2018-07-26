WATCH: Firefighters and five aircraft tackle blazing wildfire in Andalucia

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
FIVE aircraft and 69 firefighters on the ground have joined efforts to tackle a wildfire inland from the Costa del Sol this afternoon.
The blaze is burning in the Loma del Arraya area near Jimena de la Frontera in the province of Cadiz.
Four helicopters are currently on the scene.
More to follow…
ACTUALIZAMOS #IFJimenaDeLaFrontera | Se amplía el dispositivo: 69 #BomberosForestales, 5 #TOP, 5 #AAMM, 1 #UMIF, 2 autobombas y 5 medios aéreos: 4 helicópteros (1 pesado) y 1 avión coordinación. Sobre el terreno, la BRICA 703 abre una línea de control en el perímetro del #IIFF pic.twitter.com/skDmfCeZtY— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 26, 2018
DECLARADO #IFJimenaDeLaFrontera, #Cádiz, en paraje Loma del Arrayán. Medios: 53 #BomberosForestales, 5 #TOP, 5 #AAMM, 1 #UMIF, 2 autobombas y 5 medios aéreos: 4 helicópteros (1 pesado) y 1 avión coordinación. Imágenes a la llegada del helico Hotel 7 pic.twitter.com/ixCnGYB0FF— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 26, 2018
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)