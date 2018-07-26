Spain

WATCH: Firefighters and five aircraft tackle blazing wildfire in Andalucia

By Thursday, 26 July 2018 16:01 0
JIMENA WILDFIRE: One of the helicopters tackling the wildfire today JIMENA WILDFIRE: One of the helicopters tackling the wildfire today Karl Smallman

FIVE aircraft and 69 firefighters on the ground have joined efforts to tackle a wildfire inland from the Costa del Sol this afternoon.

The blaze is burning in the Loma del Arraya area near Jimena de la Frontera in the province of Cadiz.

Four helicopters are currently on the scene.

More to follow…

« ‘Explosion in kitchen’ caused massive tourist boat fire in Spain
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Ryanair staff strikes - despite the disruption to THOUSANDS of holidays?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.