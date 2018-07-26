Spain

Dad held after leaving daughter, 11, in hotel while partying

By Laura Maksvytyte Thursday, 26 July 2018 13:15 0
A MAN has been held in Spain for allegedly leaving his 11-year old daughter alone in a hotel room while he went to a nightclub.

The child raised the alarm after waking up scared during the night at the lodging in the Chamartin district of Madrid.

She went down to reception crying where she was attended by staff who called the police.

Officers were unable to find her father who did not answer his mobile phone and had not been admitted to any local hospitals.

The Peruvian was eventually located at a nightclub near Calle So Angela de la Cruz in the Tetuan neighbourhood.

Police said in a statement he was extremely drunk and ‘disturbing public order’ after swooping on the nightspot.

Investigators contacted the child’s mum who was in their home country, and she was able to call a family member in Madrid who is now taking care of the girl.

The father, who does not have a prior criminal record in Spain, was taken to Chamartin police station ahead of formal charges being pressed.

