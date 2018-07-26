Spain sees record rise in employment

Spain

By Dilip Kuner Thursday, 26 July 2018
THE number of new jobs created in Spain in the second quarter of the year was 469,900 – the highest figure ever seen since records began 10 years ago.

It helped reduce unemployment by 306,000, with the jobless rate now standing at 15.28%, which is the lowest for nearly a decade, according to data from the Active Population Survey (EPA). There are still 3.49 million out of work.

The total number of people now employed stands at 19.34 million and if current trends continue the number of jobs in Spain is likely to reach 20 million sometime next year.

Most new jobs were created in the service sector (+371,000), while the rebound in construction (+63,400) was reflected in the figures.

Nearly all the extra jobs came in the private sector (+457,800 to 16.22 million) with the public sector only adding 12,100 to its 3.12 million total.

By region, the biggest falls in unemployment were in Andalusia (-65,400), Madrid (-45,900) and Valencia (-32,600). In terms of jobs created, the Balearic Islands led the way (+85,400), followed by Andalusia (+64,700) and Catalonia (+57,200). 

Although good figures, there is a worry that many of the new jobs may be rather precarious. The number of temporary contracts increased 5.6%, compared to the 2% rise in indefinite contracts.

