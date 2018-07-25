Spain

Spanish cabbies are 'Uber' angry and plan strike action

By Dilip Kuner Wednesday, 25 July 2018 19:09 0
TAXI STRIKE: Taxi drivers in Barcelona are on strike TAXI STRIKE: Taxi drivers in Barcelona are on strike Shutterstock

SPANISH taxi drivers are getting fed up with ride-hailing apps like Uber and Cabify.

There have been mutterings from cabbies around the country – some of whom spend thousands on taxi licences – that it is unfair competition that is losing them their livelihoods.

The latest manifestation of this disgruntlement has just hit Barcelona, where taxi drivers are holding a 48-hour strike.

They are protesting that the additional authorisation ride-hailing cars needed to operate has been suspended and want a limit of one app company car to every 30 cabs be respected. At the moment in Catalonia the ratio is 6.7 taxis for every ride-hailing car.

Showing how strongly taxi drivers feel about the issue was the fact cabs from all over Spain drove to Barcelona to join a protest.

Thousands of people marched to demand more regulation of the ride-hailing market

Tags
« WANTED: Urgent police appeal in Spain to find on-the-run murderer and rapist

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Ryanair staff strikes - despite the disruption to THOUSANDS of holidays?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.