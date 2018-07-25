WANTED: Urgent police appeal in Spain to find on-the-run murderer and rapist

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
SPAIN’S National Police has asked for the urgent help of the public to find a convicted killer and rapist who had been released from prison on a permit.
Guillermo Fernandez Bueno failed to return to the El Dueso prison in Cantabria on Sunday.
Now police have issued a tweet asking for the public’s help to locate the 41-year-old from Santander who was jailed for murder and rape in 2004 for offences that took place in 2000 in Vitoria.
He was sentenced to nine years for raping a baker and 26-years for the murder of Ana Rosa Aguirrezabal, a cleaner in a bar, who was found with deep cuts to the throat.
If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call the National Police immediately on 091.
