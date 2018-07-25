Spain

WANTED: Urgent police appeal in Spain to find on-the-run murderer and rapist

By Wednesday, 25 July 2018 17:21 0
WANTED: Guillermo Fernandez Bueno WANTED: Guillermo Fernandez Bueno Policia Nacional

SPAIN’S National Police has asked for the urgent help of the public to find a convicted killer and rapist who had been released from prison on a permit.

Guillermo Fernandez Bueno failed to return to the El Dueso prison in Cantabria on Sunday.

Now police have issued a tweet asking for the public’s help to locate the 41-year-old from Santander who was jailed for murder and rape in 2004 for offences that took place in 2000 in Vitoria.

He was sentenced to nine years for raping a baker and 26-years for the murder of Ana Rosa Aguirrezabal, a cleaner in a bar, who was found with deep cuts to the throat.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call the National Police immediately on 091.

Tags
« Ex-Cataluña leader Carles Puigdemont set to return to Belgium while Spain’s Constitutional Court examines appeal
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Ryanair staff strikes - despite the disruption to THOUSANDS of holidays?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.