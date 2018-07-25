Spain

Body of Alzheimer’s man found in southern Spain after six-day search

Wednesday, 25 July 2018
SEARCH: The lifeless body was located this morning SEARCH: The lifeless body was located this morning Twitter / 112 Andalucia

THE BODY of an 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s has been found this morning (Wednesday) near to where he was last seen six-days ago in the south of Spain.

The man was reported missing on July 19 in the town of Itrabo in the Granada province of Andalucia.

The search had been complemented by four drones, the Emergency Group of Andalucia (GREA), Civil Protection members, firefighters from Almuñecar and volunteers.

But the lifeless body of the man was found today reports the 112 Andalucia emergency control centre and the Guardia Civil police.

