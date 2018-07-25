Search continues for missing 23-year-old diver in Spain

EMERGENCY SERVICES have, so far, failed to find missing diver Fidel Jimenez Marín who went missing during a fishing trip.

The keen spear fisherman had recently relocated to Cadiz from Velez-Malaga.

His friend Juan Toro, who witnessed the incident eight kilometres out to sea, claims that shortly after diving into the water Jimenez Marin's body rose to the surface motionless and unconscious.

Despite a struggle to aid his friend, Toro was unable to pull him aboard before Jimenez Marin was pulled under by the strong current.

As the Guardia Civil, Local Police and Civil Protection volunteers continue their search, with underwater rescue teams and helicopter support, Jimenez Marin's distraught mother said of her son that “his life is the sea”.

“He has liked scuba diving since he was ten-years-old when he started to take octopus and fish from the sea."