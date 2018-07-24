Spain

BREAKING: Tourist boat in Spain totally ablaze and serious injuries reported

By Tuesday, 24 July 2018 18:34 0
ABLAZE: The passenger boat in northern Spain ABLAZE: The passenger boat in northern Spain Photo Credit: TELEVISION DE GALICIA

EMERGENCY services are battling a huge fire on a tourist boat in the north of Spain that was carrying 48 passengers - including eight children - and four crew.

A plume of thick black smoke is rising from the catamaran, which appears to be totally ablaze, in Pontevedra in the region of Galicia.

Some passengers were forced to jump into the water to escape the flames and were rescued by other boats in the area.

The Guardia Civil has accounted for all passengers and there are no missing persons.

Two people have reportedly been seriously injured and several others have minor injuries including burns and anxiety attacks.

Once everyone is rescued and safe, the police will start an investigation to clarify the cause of the fire.

Tags
« Ex-mayor of Spain’s ‘most indebted’ town set to appeal four-year jail term
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Ryanair staff strikes - despite the disruption to THOUSANDS of holidays?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.