Ex-mayor of Spain’s ‘most indebted’ town set to appeal four-year jail term

APPEAL: The defendants intend to challenge the Provincial Court of Zamora’s ruling

MARCELO JURADO, the former mayor of what has been dubbed Spain’s most indebted town, plans to appeal against a four-year jail sentence for embezzlement, his lawyer said.

The ex-mayor of Paleas de Abajo, in Castilla y Leon, has been jailed for four years and fined thousands of euros for the misuse of public funds.

He has also been disqualified from serving in public office for eight years. His voting rights have been restricted and he was also ordered to pay almost €14,600 in compensation to the town.

The Provincial Court of Zamora heard Jurado took a total of €14,559.51 from the town without having a reason to do so in writing or without proper documentation.

The defendant went on trial in Zamora alongside Bernardo Prieto, a former councillor and the ex-Treasurer of Peleas.

Prieto was handed a three-year prison sentence and a five-year disqualification from public office after the court found him guilty of being a ‘necessary co-operator’ in the embezzlement.

The ex-treasurer’s lawyer said he would also lodge an appeal against the ruling before the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y Leon.