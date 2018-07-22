British pensioner dies on holiday island beach in Spain

A BRITISH man has died after getting into difficulties while bathing off the coast of the Ibiza holiday resort of San Antonio.

Lifeguards spotted the man in distress, heading towards the shore, at the Es Pouet beach and rushed to his aid on Friday.

The man, in his 60s, went into cardiac arrest and the lifeguards tried to resuscitate him on the beach before paramedics took over. However, they were unable to revive him.

The event occurred in the same area where another Portuguese tourist got into difficulties and died ten days later at the Can Misses Hospital.

Guardia Civil police are investigating the accident and whether the man had any underlying health conditions.