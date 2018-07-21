Spain

PARTIDO POPULAR’S NEW PRESIDENT: ‘Spain needs us more than ever’

By Saturday, 21 July 2018 19:20 0
PP&#039;s NEW PRESIDENT: Pablo Casado was elected today PP's NEW PRESIDENT: Pablo Casado was elected today Twitter / @pablocasado_

PABLO CASADO has been elected as the new president of the Popular Party in Spain today (Saturday).

Mariano Rajoy’s successor was selected at the PP’s National Congress.

A total of 3,082 delegates voted.

Yesterday the former president, Mariano Rajoy, held a rally where he promised to be loyal to his successor.

During his speech Rajoy was visibly moved saying it has been a privilege to have presided over the PP for 14 years, a period which he considered to be the best years of his life.

Tags
« One dead in head-on smash between lorry and car in southern Spain BREAKING: ‘Hundreds’ evacuated after massive wildfire near Spanish city »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Were France worthy winners of the World Cup?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.