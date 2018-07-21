PARTIDO POPULAR’S NEW PRESIDENT: ‘Spain needs us more than ever’

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
PABLO CASADO has been elected as the new president of the Popular Party in Spain today (Saturday).
Mariano Rajoy’s successor was selected at the PP’s National Congress.
A total of 3,082 delegates voted.
Yesterday the former president, Mariano Rajoy, held a rally where he promised to be loyal to his successor.
During his speech Rajoy was visibly moved saying it has been a privilege to have presided over the PP for 14 years, a period which he considered to be the best years of his life.
No vamos a gastar ni un minuto más en hablar de nosotros, estamos dispuestos a liderar esta sociedad y lo vamos a hacer unidos. España nos necesita más que nunca #ElFuturoDeEspaña pic.twitter.com/qF6wVXEEHK— Pablo Casado Blanco (@pablocasado_) July 21, 2018
