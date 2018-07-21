One dead in head-on smash between lorry and car in southern Spain

ONE PERSON has died and another has been seriously injured in a head-on crash between a car and a lorry in Andalucia in southern Spain this afternoon.

Emergency services report that the accident happened at around midday on the main A-374 of the Ronda to Sevilla road at km18 near the turning to Grazalema.

Firefighters had to release occupants of the car from the wreckage and an air ambulance transferred the seriously injured person to hospital.

Unconfirmed local reports suggest that the car may have been carrying foreign tourists.

Traffic police from the Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances.