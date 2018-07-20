Helicopter camera catches driver taking selfie at 148kph

Normal 0 false false false ES X-NONE X-NONE

A SPEEDING driver seemed more interested in his camera phone than the road as he took a selfie while reaching speeds of up to 148kph.





Unfortunately for him – but probably a good thing for other road users in Spain – the camera in his hand was not the only camera trained on him.



The DGT Pegasus helicopter was flying overhead, and as he had the top of his convertible down, could film every moment.

In the video the shirtless driver seems supremely relaxed in his shades and shorts as he languidly reaches for his phone to take a shot of himself and his passenger.



He might not be quite so relaxed now, as he faces six points off his driver’s licence and a fine of €500 for various offences. Apart from the more serious infractions of using a mobile and speeding, he also faces a fine for driving shirtless – which is prohibited – and also not keeping to his lane.





The DGT traffic department has not said where the incident happened, but it was just a few days ago.





They released the video to highlight the fact that the use of mobile phones whilst driving has already become the main cause of car accidents. The DGT has now launched a campaign to warn the public of the dangers.