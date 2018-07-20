Second Spaniard dies from Asian hornet stings

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
AN elderly man has died in the Spanish province of Pontevedra after being stung by an Asian Hornet – the second such death in a week.
The 78-year-old suffered an allergic reaction to 20 stings while working on a farm. The nest of the insects, which tend to be very aggressive, was tucked away unseen next to a barn in the region of Galicia.
The Asian Hornet (vespa velutina) is originally from China and has been increasing its range by 50 kilometres a year since arriving in Southern Europe.
In February the town hall of O Porrino, where the latest attack happened, distributed 500 traps to locals in an effort to combat the pest.
Last week a 44-year-old man in another Galician town, Lugo, died instantly from just two stings. He too suffered a bad reaction. An estimated 3% of Spaniards are allergic to the Asian Hornet’s venom.
