Labour councillor in critical condition after Ibiza balcony plunge

HORROR FALL: Tolga Aramaz plummeted from the second floor of this building in Playa d’En Bossa.

A LABOUR PARTY councillor is battling for his life after plummeting from a second-floor holiday flat in Ibiza.

Tolga Aramaz, 23, the representative for Edmonton Green in the London borough of Enfield, was critically injured and remains in intensive care at the private Nuestra Señora del Rosario Clinic in the wake of the accident.

The former King’s College student is believed to have been with friends when he fell in the Playa d’En Bossa holiday hotspot.

The awning of a restaurant reportedly cushioned his fall before he landed on the terrace.

A member of trade union Unite, Tolga was elected as the Labout Party representative for Edmonton Green ward in May after winning 2,629 votes.

He said at the time: “Thank you for all that has voted for me. I am now the first elected representative in my family and that gives me great pride.

“I will serve my residents to the best of my ability and me and my comrades will aim to protect the interest of the many not the few.”

He has also criticised Brexit negotiators, accusing them of leaving the UK in a “bloody mess” and using it to “improve their political career instead of improving the future of this country.”

Police are probing the incident but said in an initial statement they are treating it as an accident.

An official said: “An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the injuries sustained in a second-fall apartment fall by a 23-year-old British tourist.”

A 42-year-old Briton remains in the same hospital after plunging from a San Antonio hotel room a day earlier.