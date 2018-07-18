Teenager electrocuted in swimming pool in southern Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD child has died after suffering an electric shock at a private swimming pool in the south of Spain.
Paramedics who were called to the scene were unable to resuscitate the victim who had gone into cardiorespiratory arrest.
The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre said they received a call just before 6pm last night to an address in Calle Chancillarejo in Cordoba.
National Police officers are investigating the cause of the accident.
Fallece un menor de 15 años tras recibir una descarga eléctrica en #Córdoba capital— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) July 17, 2018
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected]euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)