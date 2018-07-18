Spain

Teenager electrocuted in swimming pool in southern Spain

By Wednesday, 18 July 2018 09:29 0
A FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD child has died after suffering an electric shock at a private swimming pool in the south of Spain.

Paramedics who were called to the scene were unable to resuscitate the victim who had gone into cardiorespiratory arrest.

The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre said they received a call just before 6pm last night to an address in Calle Chancillarejo in Cordoba.

National Police officers are investigating the cause of the accident.

