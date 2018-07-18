Teenager electrocuted in swimming pool in southern Spain

ELECTROCUTED: Paramedics were unable to resuscitate the victim (File photograph)

A FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD child has died after suffering an electric shock at a private swimming pool in the south of Spain.

Paramedics who were called to the scene were unable to resuscitate the victim who had gone into cardiorespiratory arrest.

The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre said they received a call just before 6pm last night to an address in Calle Chancillarejo in Cordoba.

National Police officers are investigating the cause of the accident.