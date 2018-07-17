Spain

Woman and young girl die in lorry smash in Spain, two others injured

By Tuesday, 17 July 2018 18:48 0
LORRY SMASH: Two died and two were transferred to hospital by ambulance LORRY SMASH: Two died and two were transferred to hospital by ambulance 112 Castilla-La Mancha

A FIFTY-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl have died after their vehicle collided with a lorry in Spain.

Two others, another 50-year-old woman and an eight-year-old girl, were trapped in the accident and were released from the wreckage by firefighters.

They have been transferred to the Virgen de la Luz Hospital in Cuenca by road ambulances.

An air ambulance was also sent to the scene.

The 112 Castilla-La Mancha emergency control room said the smash happened today (Tuesday) at 12.14pm at kilometre 19 of the CM-210 at La Frontera.

Guardia Civil traffic police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The lorry driver was uninjured.

Tags
« SNAKES ALIVE: Woman finds python in loo in Spain
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Were France worthy winners of the World Cup?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.