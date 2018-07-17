Spain

SNAKES ALIVE: Woman finds python in loo in Spain

ROUND THE BEND: The python in the loo ROUND THE BEND: The python in the loo Twitter / @diariolaopinion

A WOMAN has found a python in the S-bend of her toilet in Spain when she went to the bathroom.

But she calmly rolled up her sleeves and released the snake that had recently eaten a rat and was wedged tight in the pipe.

The incident, that would normally send people running in horror, happened in Lorca in the province of Murcia in southern Spain.

But the woman who found the python used to keep snakes and remained calm.

It is believed the snake had escaped from the flat of an upstairs neighbour.

