HOLIDAY HORROR: Brit tourist dies in Ibiza swimming pool

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A 19-year-old British holidaymaker has been found dead in Ibiza.
The unnamed man died in the swimming pool of a private villa in Sant Josep near Playa d’en Bossa, a favourite with British sunseekers.
Medics were called to the rented property around 3am, where they unsuccessfully tried to revive the victim.
A spokesperson from the UK Foreign Office said: “We are providing assistance to the family of a British man who died on July 8 in Ibiza, and we are in contact with Spanish authorities”
More to follow.
Comments (0)