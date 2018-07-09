Spain

HOLIDAY HORROR: Brit tourist dies in Ibiza swimming pool

British holidaymaker discovered dead in Ibiza pool British holidaymaker discovered dead in Ibiza pool ShutterStock

A 19-year-old British holidaymaker has been found dead in Ibiza.

The unnamed man died in the swimming pool of a private villa in Sant Josep near Playa d’en Bossa, a favourite with British sunseekers.

Medics were called to the rented property around 3am, where they unsuccessfully tried to revive the victim.

A spokesperson from the UK Foreign Office said: “We are providing assistance to the family of a British man who died on July 8 in Ibiza, and we are in contact with Spanish authorities”

More to follow.

